Iran Air Force commander meets PAF chief

RAWALPINDI – Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. The honourable guest commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.