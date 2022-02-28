Iran Air Force commander meets PAF chief
Share
RAWALPINDI – Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Monday.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. The honourable guest commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.
Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of the Air Force of Islamic Republic of #Iran called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. pic.twitter.com/rXFobPzT4B— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 28, 2022
The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.
The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
Archbishop of Canterbury, UK ambassador call on ... 08:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury (ABC), Head of the Church of England and Christian Turner, ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam's parents deny rumours of a 'compromise' with Zahir ...10:06 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Gold price surges by Rs650 per tola in Pakistan10:03 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Iran Air Force commander meets PAF chief09:45 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- OPPO sets to strengthen presence in high-end market with new Find X5 ...09:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Archbishop of Canterbury, UK ambassador call on Pakistan Army chief08:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- 'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022