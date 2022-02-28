Gold price surges by Rs650 per tola in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an increase of Rs650 per tola to reach Rs128,600 on Monday due to economic uncertainty triggered by a war between Russia and Ukraine.
The price of 10 grams gold surged by Rs558 to settle at Rs110,254 per 10 grams in the local market.
The investment in the yellow metal is on the rise in the international market as it is considered as the one of the safest investments during economic uncertainties.
The precious metal recorded an increase of $15 per ounce to settle at $1,905.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam's parents deny rumours of a 'compromise' with Zahir ...10:06 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Gold price surges by Rs650 per tola in Pakistan10:03 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Iran Air Force commander meets PAF chief09:45 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- OPPO sets to strengthen presence in high-end market with new Find X5 ...09:18 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Archbishop of Canterbury, UK ambassador call on Pakistan Army chief08:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- 'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022