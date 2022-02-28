Gold price surges by Rs650 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an increase of Rs650 per tola to reach Rs128,600 on Monday due to economic uncertainty triggered by a war between Russia and Ukraine.

The price of 10 grams gold surged by Rs558 to settle at Rs110,254 per 10 grams in the local market.

The investment in the yellow metal is on the rise in the international market as it is considered as the one of the safest investments during economic uncertainties.

The precious metal recorded an increase of $15 per ounce to settle at $1,905.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.