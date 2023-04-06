Gold price decreases by Rs2,500 per tola in #Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price dropped on Thursday after hitting the record high as Pakistan rupee gained ground against US dollar after IMF confirmed receiving commitment from Saudi Arabia to provide funds for the cash-strapped country.

The price of per tola gold in domestic market decreased by Rs2,500 to close at Rs214,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,142 to settle at Rs183,900, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $4 to close at $2019 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,450 per tola and Rs2,100.48 per 10 grams, respectively.