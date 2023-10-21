KIA Sportage latest price in Pakistan after big rate cut

Several automakers including Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a cut in the prices of vehicles after Pakistani rupee's appreciation.



The South Korean giant earlier jacked up prices of its most famous models including the KIA Sportage but with latest development, the car prices have come down as the companied decided to pass on the relief for the masses.

KIA, and MG were the first to revise car prices following the appreciation of the local currency and other carmakers are expected to join the list.

As per the new rates, Sportage FWD, which was selling for Rs8,190,000, now costs Rs8,040,000, with a price cut of Rs1.5lac. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage AWD saw price down of Rs1.5 lac.

Sportage Black has moved down by Rs350,000 to Rs9,300,000. Sorento 3.5L FWD saw price cut of Rs5lac.

KIA Sportage Latest Price in Pakistan 2023