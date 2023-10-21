Gold prices fall slightly in line with downward global trend

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a slight decline in domestic market in line with downward trend in international prices on Saturday.

Latest data shared by the All Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold went down by Rs150 to close at Rs208,350.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs129 to settle at Rs178,626.

In international market, the precious commodity dropped by $7 to reach $1,992.

A day earlier, gold price went up in domestic market on Friday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,200 to close at Rs208,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,886 to settle at Rs178,00, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.