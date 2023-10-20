Dollar eases again following a 2-day rise against Rupee

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, In inter bank, Dollar depreciated by Rs1.48 at closing of trading after which dollar rate is 278 rupees 81 paise at the closing today.

In the open market, the price of the dollar also depreciated by one rupee, after which the dollar is worth 280 rupees.

Yesterday, the dollar increased by 3 rupees 26 paisa in the interbank, after which the it costed 280 rupees 29 paisa.

Earlier this week, PKR staged a recovery against the greenback, as it appreciated after brief drop on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account deficit moved down to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022.

In early September, Pakistani rupee touched its all time low of Rs307, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.