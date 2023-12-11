Pakistani entrepreneur Faraz Khan bags UK’s third highest civilian award

KARACHI – Pakistan entrepreneur Faraz Khan has been honored with MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, the third highest civilian award of United Kingdom.

Khan gets the prestigious award for his services to Britain-Pakistan ties, as he came with innovative approaches in the fields of impact investment and climate advocacy.

The founder investment and impact development organisation in South Asian nation garnered $40 million for SEED and its portfolio companies.

With his out-of-the-box approach and leadership qualities, Faraz started joint venture at local and global level with public, private, development, media, academia and financial sectors. He raised multimillion-dollar funds through cross-sectorial investment and even led impact programmes.

In a statement, British government said Prince William conferred MBE award on Faraz Khan during a ceremony at Windsor Castle for his services to UK/Pakistan relations.

The noted entrepreneur hailed from Balochistan’s capital and got earned his bachelor's degree from KU, and later traveled to UK for his MBA from Lincoln University.

He then started working with international firms, and now holds vast experience in multi-stakeholder investments, ESG policy, and impact development.