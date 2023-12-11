US Army F-16 jet crashes in South Korea during training flight

SEOUL – A fighter jet of the United States Army crashed into waters off the coast of South Korea during a routine sortie.
A statement issued by US Kunsan Air Base said F-16 crashed into the sea on Monday after the plane experienced an in-flight emergency over the Yellow Sea. It further said pilot ejected the jet, and was later recovered.
The crash reportedly occurred near US Air Force base in Gunsan. Meanwhile, Korea's defence officials have not confirmed the incident.
The cause of the crash was being probed, US officials said, expressing relief for pilot's recovery.
US air base was one of the two main air bases used by Washington in the country.
This is the second crash in a year as earlier another F-16 jet crashed during a routine training exercise near Seoul. The pilot ejected safely and the accident caused no other casualties.
South Korea and Washington intensified drills in the region in the wake of North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. As of Dec 2023, there are over 28,000 US forces deployed in South Korea under defense pact.
Pakistani rupee continues upward trajectory against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Monday.
On the first day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro is being quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP remains stable at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.
Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,460
