Australia scores highest World Cup total ever against Pakistan

Australia posted their highest-ever total against Pakistan in the World Cup, thanks to outstanding batting from David Warner and Mitch Marsh.

The opening Australian duo established a record-breaking 259 run partnership to guarantee their side's domination over the bowlers. Marsh scored 121 runs from 108 balls while Warner scored 163 runs from 124 balls to light up the Bengaluru arena.

The remaining players could not continue the momentum when they were removed, but they maintained scoring runs and amassed a total of 367 runs against Pakistan.

Australia's score versus Pakistan is the highest score any team has made in ODI world cup history.

Earlier, on October 10, Sri Lanka amassed the highest total of 344 runs against Pakistan, and the Team Green made history by chasing it down.