World Cup: Hasan Ali ruled out of crucial match against South Africa

As the Green Shirts prepare for a crucial match against South Africa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Hasan Ali will not play.

The board issued a brief statement saying, "Hasan Ali, Pakistan's fast bowler, is unavailable for Pakistan's match against South Africa due to illness."

The PCB stated that although Hasan had a fever last night, he is doing fine and that the pacer will be given time off to properly recover before the remaining games.

Even though there is no official announcement about who will replace Hasan Ali but some media reports suggests that Mohammad Wasim Junior, a fast bowler, will probably take Ali's spot in Pakistan's team.

The Team Green is set to take on South Africa in a must-win clash of World Cup tomorrow (Friday).