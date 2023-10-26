  

Search

Pakistan

Big relief for Nawaz Sharif as petitions against conviction in Al-Azizia, Avenfield cases restored

Web Desk
07:29 PM | 26 Oct, 2023
Big relief for Nawaz Sharif as petitions against conviction in Al-Azizia, Avenfield cases restored
Source: Social media

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored appeals filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif against his conviction by an accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia graft cases.

IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb announced the ruling on a petition moved the former three-time prime minister after his return to Pakistan from London after four years in self-imposed exile. 

During the hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the bench that it had no objections to revival of Nawaz Sharif’s pleas. 

When asked if NAB would defend the accountability court’s judgments against the PML-N leader in its arguments during proceedings, the anti-corruption watchdog said that it will review the case and evidences before presenting the arguments.

Earlier this month, IHC had granted a protective bail to the PML-N supremo on October 19 ahead of his return to Pakistan and directed him to appear before it on October 24. 

Nawaz appeared before the IHC on Oct 24 when NAB did not opposed his pleas and his bail was extended till Oct 26 (today). 

Moreover, the caretaker Punjab government has approved suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

Nawaz Sharif tells supporters he doesn't want to take revenge

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:15 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Kashmiris observe Black Day against illegal Indian occupation

10:31 AM | 26 Oct, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in ...

09:20 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Gallup survey shows Nawaz Sharif's return to benefit PML-N in ...

08:15 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

IHC extends Nawaz Sharif's protective bail till Oct 26

03:38 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case cancelled

01:05 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Big relief for Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference

Advertisement

Latest

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 27 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 27, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.

Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.05
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.85 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.42 751.42
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.64 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.57 1.66
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 726.11 734.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 312.31 314.81
Thai Bhat THB 7.73 7.88

Gold & Silver Rate

Check the latest price of gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.

The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: