Big relief for Nawaz Sharif as petitions against conviction in Al-Azizia, Avenfield cases restored

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored appeals filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif against his conviction by an accountability court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia graft cases.

IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb announced the ruling on a petition moved the former three-time prime minister after his return to Pakistan from London after four years in self-imposed exile.

During the hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the bench that it had no objections to revival of Nawaz Sharif’s pleas.

When asked if NAB would defend the accountability court’s judgments against the PML-N leader in its arguments during proceedings, the anti-corruption watchdog said that it will review the case and evidences before presenting the arguments.

Earlier this month, IHC had granted a protective bail to the PML-N supremo on October 19 ahead of his return to Pakistan and directed him to appear before it on October 24.

Nawaz appeared before the IHC on Oct 24 when NAB did not opposed his pleas and his bail was extended till Oct 26 (today).

Moreover, the caretaker Punjab government has approved suspension of Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference.