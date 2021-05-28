FM Qureshi arrives in Baghdad on three-day official visit (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD/BAGHDAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday arrived in Iraq's capital on a three-day official visit, where he will hold key meetings with his Iraqi counterpart along with top leaders.

The Foreign Minister will hold detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation, besides reviewing cooperation between both countries in multilateral organisations, particularly the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Qureshi will also exchange views on the issues confronting the Muslim world as well as the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today arrives in the capital of Iraq, where he will hold detailed discussions with the leadership on bilateral cooperation and on unity of Muslim Ummah.

The visit to the Middle East state is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly ties between both sides. Pakistan and Iraq both shared long-standing fraternal ties rooted in faith, values, and culture and bilateral relations between the two countries benefited from shared understanding and similarity of views on a number of regional and global issues, the statement further reads.

FM @SMQureshiPTI has departed for a 3-day bil visit of Iraq at invitation of Iraqi FM @Fuad_Hussein1. During the visit, FM will meet leadership of Iraq & discuss matters of mutual bil. imp. Pakistan-Iraq ties are rooted in shared faith, values & culture.

In his meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih and other top authorities, Qureshi will also discuss the management and wellbeing of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims who visit the sacred sites in Iraq each year.