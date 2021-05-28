Transgenders in Punjab to get monthly stipend under Ehsaas Masawaat Programme

LAHORE – In a bid to help trans community members, the incumbent government of the country’s most populous province announced a monthly stipend under a new programme by its social protection authority.

Reports in local media stated that the Punjab government announced to provide a monthly stipend to transgender persons under the Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme.

Punjab Chief Minister’s aide on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while speaking with media reporters in the provincial capital, shared the details of the programme for transgender persons on Thursday. Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice-Chairperson Jamal Nasir Cheema also accompanied Awan during the media talk.

Talking about the initiatives, Awan said ‘Trans community members are a part of our society and we will facilitate them with the monthly stipend. She also added that the ‘Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme’ is a unique programme under which transgender people were being facilitated across the province.

Disabled transgenders between the age of 18 and 40 were being given Rs2,000 per month, while individuals above 40 years will get Rs3,000 per month. Our government is giving priority to the less privileged segment of society in all its projects, the PTI leader added.