Indian man throws three children in Ganges canal, kills wife for refusing sex

BIHAR – Police in Bihar, an eastern Indian state, Wednesday apprehended a 35-year-old man, who allegedly shot dead his wife for refusing to have sex with him.

According to reports in Indian media, the man, Pappu Kumar who has been booked under murder charges, allegedly shot his 28-year-old wife, Doli, in the head after she repeatedly denied the sexual contact and 'spurned his physical advances'.

Reports suggested that the investigation officer of the Purkazi police station, Deshraj Singh, while speaking with local news outlets told that the incident occurred on Tuesday after the culprit flees from the spot after shooting his wife who reportedly refused to be physically intimate with him for the past two weeks.

The officer further added that Kumar then took his three children and throws them in the Ganges canal. The missing children are identified as 5-year-old Sania, 3-year-old Vansh, and an infant Arshita. He then fled and was arrested from a neighborhood forest as the local law enforcers succeeded in nabbing him the very next morning. The bodies of children have not been recovered from the canal yet.

As per the reports, the deceased woman, Doli, got married to the elder brother of the culprit around 10 years ago. She later married Kumar after the death of his first husband.

This is not the first violence case against women in recent times in the South Asian country, the country’s capital is ranked first among 19 metropolitan cities in India in recording the highest number of crimes against women, the reports of the National Crime Records Bureau cited.

According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine and UN Women, incidents of domestic violence have soared drastically in parts of the world including India.