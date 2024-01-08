FJ blocks Indian consulate in San Francisco with Indira Gandhi assassination float 

SAN FRANCISCO/LONDON – Pro-Khalistan Sikh for Justice (SFJ) blocked and besieged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, challenging India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visiting America with a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi by Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

Hundreds of SFJ activists took part in the blockade and the rally. The Khalistan freedom car rally marked the 35th anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Satwant Singh and Shaheed Kehar Singh as it journeyed from Berkeley Marina to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, said the SFJ.

With over 1,000 vehicles, the rally commenced at Marina Berkeley, proceeding towards the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The participants exuded enthusiasm as they passionately chanted slogans in support of Khalistan.

The Khalistan Freedom Car Rally, organized by the secessionist group SFJ ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting on 28th January in San Francisco, serves as a stark reminder to Modi that "Violence begets violence." Simultaneously, as reported by Indian media, an NIA team is currently in the United States.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ, pointed out that Modi, who instigated the cycle of violence through the orchestrated assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, should be mindful of the historical response of Sikhs to the violence unleashed by the Indian state on October 31, 1984. He said: “Modi who have started the cycle of violence by orchestrating assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar must not forget the 31 Oct 1984 that Sikhs have always responded to the violence committed by the Indian state.

The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC). The voting started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and have so far been held in several cities across UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).

A team of four NIA senior officers is currently visiting the US to meet with FBI officials, discussing cases like the Indian Consulate attack in San Francisco and the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. The team is led by a DIG-rank officer from the Mumbai branch.

In his December 11-12 visit to India, marking the first by an FBI Director in 12 years, Christopher A. Wray held discussions with NIA Director Dinkar Gupta and other central agency officers at their headquarters.

Before the meeting, NIA officials prepared presentations covering various issues, including cases and evidence against Tahawwur Rana for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The presentations also addressed the case of US-based gangster Darmanjot Singh Kahlon, who supplied weapons for an attack on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Khalistan supporters accused of vandalizing the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in March.

During his meeting at NIA headquarters, FBI Director Wray engaged in candid discussions covering various issues, including activities of terrorist-organized criminal networks. The talks also addressed ongoing US investigations related to the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, as well as inquiries into cyber-terrorism and cyber-crimes. The FBI assured the NIA of its aggressive pursuit of the investigation into the San Francisco Consulate attack.