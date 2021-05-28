Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq turns 47

Misbah-ul-Haq is one of the finest cricketers produced by Pakistan. Even though he had a shorter career span, he has a huge fan following.

Born on May 28 in 1974, the sporting legend celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Misbah-ul-Haq built an illustrious career for himself.

He made his Test debut in 2001 and in 2007 he became a regular member of the Pakistan side in all three formats.

Misbah was appointed captain of the Pakistan cricket team and he finished off his career as the most successful Test captain.

Out of the 48 Tests that Pakistan played under his leadership, they won 26 and became the number one ranked team in the format in 2016.

While he had an impressive career as a captain, his contribution to Pakistan as a batsman can never be undermined either.

He quit ODIs after the 2015 World Cup but remained the Test captain, leading Pakistan to a 2-2 series draw in England in 2016.

A defeat in Australia later in the year put pressure on his job. He retired, along with Younus Khan, at the end of Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies in May 2017.