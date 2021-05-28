Sky Guard-1 2021: Pakistan-Egypt first joint air defence exercise begins

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Defence Exercise “Sky Guard -1" 2021 was held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday.

The two weeks long joint exercise is aimed at bolstering the military cooperation between the two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in the air defence domain.

This exercise will focus on a greater integration, interoperation ability, synergy, information gathering, and decision making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

The ISPR said that the participating troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment. It further said that the troops of Pakistani and Egyptian air defence tentacles will participate in the first-ever joint air defence exercise between the two friendly countries.