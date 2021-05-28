Malala donates $150,000 to help families in Gaza
Web Desk
06:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
Malala donates $150,000 to help families in Gaza
Share

Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai has pledged to donate a significant amount for the rehabilitation of the Palestinian children.

The youngest Nobel laureate has donated $150,000 to three charities in the UK to help the devastated families of Palestine.

Malala is donating $100,000 (£71,000) to Save the Children, $25,000 to KinderUSA and $25,000 to DCI Palestine to support families in Gaza. 

"Thank you to Nobel laureate @Malala for her generous donation to our Emergency Fund to help children in #Gaza and around the world. Her donation will help us provide lifesaving and life-changing support to vulnerable children.", tweeted Save the Children Twitter handle.

Malala penned a heartwarming note saying, “Like many others around the world, I am devastated by the brutality and inhumanity against Palestinian children. They deserve to live in peace, to feel safe in their homes, to be educated and to pursue their dreams – just like any other child."

She added,"I hope these gifts will help them return to school and start the process of rebuilding their lives. I want Palestinian children to know that I stand with them and believe in their future. I pray for a lasting peace in the region and call on leaders to protect every child’s fundamental rights.”

Malala has been highly applauded for stepping up to ensure that this generation of Palestinian children does not miss out on school. 

'Friends reunion' reveals a slew of special guest ... 12:46 PM | 14 May, 2021

LONDON – Pakistan’s social activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will be among the 15 celebrity ...

More From This Category
Indian man throws three children in Ganges canal, ...
06:53 PM | 28 May, 2021
Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain ...
07:40 PM | 28 May, 2021
When Shah Rukh Khan 'broke teeth of ...
04:20 PM | 28 May, 2021
Sania Mirza enjoys a family movie afternoon with ...
03:55 PM | 28 May, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani ...
03:20 PM | 28 May, 2021
Zainab Qayyum reflects on her unsuccessful ...
02:40 PM | 28 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s most successful Test Captain Misbah-ul-Haq turns 47
07:40 PM | 28 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr