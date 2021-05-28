Malala donates $150,000 to help families in Gaza

Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai has pledged to donate a significant amount for the rehabilitation of the Palestinian children.

The youngest Nobel laureate has donated $150,000 to three charities in the UK to help the devastated families of Palestine.

Malala is donating $100,000 (£71,000) to Save the Children, $25,000 to KinderUSA and $25,000 to DCI Palestine to support families in Gaza.

"Thank you to Nobel laureate @Malala for her generous donation to our Emergency Fund to help children in #Gaza and around the world. Her donation will help us provide lifesaving and life-changing support to vulnerable children.", tweeted Save the Children Twitter handle.

Thank you to Nobel laureate @Malala for her generous donation to our Emergency Fund to help children in #Gaza and around the world. Her donation will help us provide lifesaving and life-changing support to vulnerable children. ????https://t.co/uLMaJLV242 pic.twitter.com/pb3LzKAwQJ — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 27, 2021

Malala penned a heartwarming note saying, “Like many others around the world, I am devastated by the brutality and inhumanity against Palestinian children. They deserve to live in peace, to feel safe in their homes, to be educated and to pursue their dreams – just like any other child."

She added,"I hope these gifts will help them return to school and start the process of rebuilding their lives. I want Palestinian children to know that I stand with them and believe in their future. I pray for a lasting peace in the region and call on leaders to protect every child’s fundamental rights.”

Malala has been highly applauded for stepping up to ensure that this generation of Palestinian children does not miss out on school.