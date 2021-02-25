Pakistan Army chief offers Iraq cooperation in development, defence fields
RAWALPINDI - Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori, Minister of Defence of Iraq called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.
Army chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence-related fields.
Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.
The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
