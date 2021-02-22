Qatar’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role for regional stability
RAWALPINDI – Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.
COAS reiterated that both countries share a great history of cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.
Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was also present in the meeting.
