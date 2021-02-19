Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s peace efforts

RAWALPINDI - Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS said that peace in both countries is in greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.

Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.

Zamir Kabulov is visiting Islamabad for one-day visit, which is part of Pakistan's diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process.

Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.