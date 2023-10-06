Where to watch ad-free streaming of ICC World Cup 2023 in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunicaiton Limited (PTCL) has launched advertisement-free live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on its OTT platform ‘SHOQ’.
Through this feature, Pakistani fans will be able to enjoy a high quality and uninterrupted viewing experience in full High Definition (HD).
PTCL SHOQ is transforming the match viewing experience for the passionate cricket fans by bringing an uninterrupted relay of the on-ground action and commentary without ads. Viewers will also be able to watch the side action, such as field placements and exchanges between players, that takes place during the ad breaks.
The platform is available to all data users with any smartphone or data network, so that everyone can enjoy an uninterrupted ad-free cricket viewing experience on their android TVs or digital device of their choice for the first time in the country.
SHOQ app is available on Google Play and App Store for mobile devices while it can also be accessed on the Web.
Users can simply download the SHOQ app or access it on the Web, subscribe to the service and start streaming. While SHOQ delivers high-quality content and streaming experience, its prices are rather affordable. Depending upon their convenience, users may choose between Daily, Weekly and Monthly Lite packages, which cost PKR 08, PKR 42 and PKR 120 respectively.
Payments can be made through multiple platforms including Ufone 4G recharge, Easypaisa and Visa cards.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued gaining streak against the US dollar in the interbank trading session on Friday.
The dollar lost another Rs0.87 in the opening session of intra-day trading session and was being traded at Rs282.75 around 10:51am.
Last week, the Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum and settled at 284.68.
Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs26 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.
Furthermore, the gap between the interbank market and the open market also shrank massively.
Pakistani authorities launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in dollar smuggling and hoarding to prevent damage to the national economy. The government has also ordered to take strict action against unauthorised money changers and other mafias operating in the country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,215
