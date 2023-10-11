Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most World Cup centuries

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in ICC World Cup history on Wednesday when he scored his seventh hundred against Afghanistan in Delhi.

With 12 fours and 4 sixes off just 63 deliveries, Rohit accomplished the milestone. In just 19 innings, the 36-year-old tied the record for fewest innings needed by a batter to score 1000 World Cup runs.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli had already reached the 1000-run milestone in ODI World Cups before Rohit became the fourth Indian to do so.

In the 2015 World Cup, Rohit scored 330 runs, including a century against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal.

By busting five tons in the 2019 edition, he shattered the records for the most hundreds in a single edition. With 648 runs, Rohit finished the competition with the most runs scored.