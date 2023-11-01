For the first time, a Pakistan batter and bowler top ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan players for the first time secured the top spot in two ODI categories – batting and bowling – showed latest rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been in sensational touch for Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup, jumped nine places to cline top position in ODI bowling rankings. Skipper Babar Azam maintained his narrow lead at the head of the corresponding batting list.

“With @babarazam258 the No.1 batter, this is the first time since ICC ODI Player rankings were introduced that a Pakistan batter and bowler top the ODI rankings,” the PCB celebrated the players achievement in a post on X.

.@iShaheenAfridi soars up nine spots to become the No.1 ODI bowler for the first time! 📈🌟



A day earlier, Afridi became the joint leading wicket-taker for the tournament alongside Australia spinner Adam Zampa, with the duo having taken 16 scalps apiece.

He has also become the fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets. The left-arm pacer achieved the milestone in 51 innings.