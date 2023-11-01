Gold price plunges by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday a day after registered upward trend in both local and international markets.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs211,800.

Similarly, the price for the 10 grams of gold went down by Rs1,029 to reach Rs181,584 in domestic market of the country.

In international market, the gold price settled at $1,996 after shedding $19 per ounce.

On Tuesday, Gold registered gains in domestic market as the price of per tola gold went up by Rs900 to settle at Rs213,000.

The price of 10grams of gold witnessed an increase of Rs771 to reach Rs182,613.