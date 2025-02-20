Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices surge by 1,000 rupees, reaching 309,000 per tola

Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

Gold prices have surged to unprecedented levels, setting new records in both international and local markets. According to reports, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market has risen by $9, reaching a historic high of $2,953.

The increase in gold prices can be attributed to several factors, including the economic slowdown caused by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s stringent import policies. As a result, global economies have been struggling, prompting investors in various countries to seek refuge in gold. This trend has led to a continuous rise in the demand for gold, both globally and locally.

As a direct consequence of the global price hike, local markets have also witnessed a surge in gold prices. On Thursday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola (11.66 grams) in local jewelers’ markets increased by 1,000 Pakistani rupees, reaching a new peak of 309,000 rupees. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by 857 rupees, touching 264,917 rupees.

Silver prices have also seen a notable increase, with the price of one tola of silver rising by 28 rupees, reaching 3,468 rupees. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of silver has climbed by 24 rupees, settling at 2,973 rupees.

Experts suggest that the ongoing rise in gold prices is linked to concerns about the potential devaluation of major global currencies. As a result, nations that oppose U.S. policies have been increasingly purchasing gold as a hedge against economic instability. This shift in investment strategies is contributing to the daily record highs observed in both global and local gold markets.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search