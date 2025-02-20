Govt employees to get salaries, pensions before Ramazan 2025

PESHAWAR – The employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will receive their salaries and pensions before the holy month of Ramazan.

Due to the two weekly holidays, the government has decided to make salary payments to government employees and pension payments to retired employees on February 28, instead of March 1.

A statement issued by the provincial Finance Department said salaries for government employees and pensions for retired employees for the month of January were scheduled to be paid on March 1.

Since March 1 and 2 are weekly holidays (Saturday and Sunday), the salaries and pensions will now be made on Feb 28.

Holy Month of Ramazan is around the corner and Muslims around the world are filled with excitement. With Ramazan set to start in a few weeks, Pakistani people are already planning for the holy month, in which Muslims fast and pray.

Ramazan 2025 is expected to start on March 1 or 2, depending on the crescent moon sighting.