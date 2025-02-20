Icc Fines Pakistan For Slow Over Rate In Champions Trophy Opener

The ICC has imposed a fine on Pakistan’s cricket team for a slow over-rate in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand.

The Pakistan team was penalized with a five percent fine on their match fees due to bowling one over less than the allotted time. According to ICC regulations, a five percent fine is imposed on the players for each over they fail to bowl within the required time frame.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged the mistake and accepted the fine.

This comes after Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first match of the ICC event, which was held in Pakistan after a gap of 29 years. The defeat led to a wave of criticism on social media, with fans particularly directing their frustration towards captain Babar Azam and the team.