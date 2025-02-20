PTCL Group, Pink Collar hold career fair to connect skilled women with opportunities

LAHORE – PTCL and Ufone 4G, in collaboration with Pink Collar—Pakistan’s pioneering women-centric executive job placement platform led by successful entrepreneur and recruiter Zara Sika Ali—successfully hosted the Pink Collar Women Career Fair in Lahore.

This initiative aimed to bridge the persistent gaps between talent and opportunities for Pakistani women, marking a significant milestone in fostering inclusivity and inspiring women to contribute to Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Leading organizations participated in the career fair, providing women with a unique opportunity to explore job options, gain insights into career growth, and connect with top private sector companies. The event showcased the shared vision of PTCL Group and Pink Collar to empower women through financial independence and professional development.

The PTCL Group’s flagship women empowerment initiative, ‘Dil Se Ba-Ikhtiar,’ was prominently featured at the expo. This initiative aims to upskill and equip women entrepreneurs with digital resources to help them establish and grow online businesses. Women entrepreneurs trained under Ba-Ikhtiar showcased their products at the fair, inspiring others to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer of PTCL & Ufone 4G, delivered a keynote speech at the event. He emphasized the importance of women’s participation in the workforce, stating, “Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the growth of our economy and society. PTCL Group enables and equips women to overcome barriers to their financial inclusion and social mobility. Our collaborations with PPAF to introduce Ba-Ikhtiar, as well as Pakistan’s first women’s job fair in collaboration with Pink Collar, are testaments to our commitment, which will continue to manifest in more impactful interventions in the future.”

Pink Collar also unveiled Pakistan’s first exclusive online job portal for women, aimed at providing access to various career opportunities. This portal seeks to break down barriers and create a more inclusive job market where women can thrive.

Speaking at the event, Zara Sika Ali, CEO of Pink Collar, stated, “Pink Collar is a first-of-its-kind platform in Pakistan that specializes in recruitment, training, and career development for women, including women of determination. We are dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and uplifting women to lead with confidence. We are optimistic that our new online portal will drive impactful change and promote equity across all fields.”

The Pink Collar Women Career Fair highlights the power of collaboration in creating opportunities for women. It emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and underscores the critical role women play in shaping Pakistan’s digital economy. Together, PTCL Group and Pink Collar are paving the way for a brighter, more empowered future for women across the country.