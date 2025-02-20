Ali Amin Gandapur challenges Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz on governance

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directly challenged Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz on governance and development.

Ali Amin Gandapur made a significant decision for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) students by announcing free laptops for them.

He stated that KP would provide laptops to the same percentage of students as Punjab and challenged Punjab’s CM to offer free health cards to citizens, just as the KP government has done.

He highlighted that KP has provided health cards to its entire population and is now introducing life insurance. He challenged Punjab to extend these benefits to its entire population as well.

Gandapur claimed that despite tough conditions, KP has increased its revenue by 55%, urging Punjab to raise its revenue from 12% to 55%.

Furthermore, he revealed that KP has a budget surplus of Rs 176 billion and is the only province to meet the IMF target, while Punjab failed to meet its Rs 300 billion surplus goal and instead incurred a Rs 146 billion deficit.

Gandapur also announced that KP is funding the weddings of 4,000 underprivileged girls, providing each with Rs 200,000.

He boldly claimed that Punjab’s performance is not even 1% of KP’s and challenged Punjab to a debate on the matter.