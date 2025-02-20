Woman arrested for staging own son’s kidnapping for ransom

Rawalpindi’s Ratta Amral police arrested a woman for staging the kidnapping of her 9-month-old son and demanding ransom.

According to reports, the suspect, Sofia, falsely reported her own son’s abduction and ransom demand to mislead the police.

She called 15 Emergency Helpline, claiming that her son had been kidnapped. However, upon investigation, no such incident had occurred.

Sofia later confessed that she made the bogus call to extort 1.5 million rupees from her husband. The police registered a case and arrested her.

Authorities emphasized that the 15 Emergency Helpline is for public assistance, and any misuse will result in legal action.