Instagram restricts adults from sending messages to teens who don’t follow them

CALIFORNIA – Popular photo and video-sharing site Instagram has announced new policies to limit the interaction between adults and teenagers to protect youngsters.

With the new restrictions, if an adult tries to send a text to a teenager who doesn’t follow him, he will get a notification that ‘direct message’ isn’t an option.

Safety prompts will allow teenage users to report or block unknown adults who are trying to interact with them.

Some updates on what we're doing to keep teens safe on Instagram ❤️ Including: ???? Restricting DMs between teens and adults they don’t follow ???? Prompting teens to be careful in DMs even with adults they're connected to ???? Encouraging teens to make their accounts private pic.twitter.com/l1PZ9uwzeG — Instagram (@instagram) March 16, 2021

The social network will start exploring ways to make it more difficult for adults who have been exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior to interact with underage users. This may include things like restricting these adults from seeing teenagers in suggested users and automatically hiding their comments on public posts.

On the other hand, Instagram is not sharing detail on how newly imposed systems operate. Adding that this feature will be available in some countries for this month and will be launched globally soon.