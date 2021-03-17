Twitter takes on Shireen Mazari's daughter for criticising Pakistan Day airshow rehearsal
03:57 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
Twitter takes on Shireen Mazari's daughter for criticising Pakistan Day airshow rehearsal
ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has embroiled into another controversy with her comments on Pakistan Day parade preparations.

Regardless of the significance of the Pakistan Day parade, Imaan Zainab Mazari took to Twitter and wrote, “Jets constantly flying in Islamabad in preparation of March 23 are not only a huge waste of money but a constant source of noise pollution and anxiety. People don’t have food on the table but yes, let’s spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever....”

Soon after she posted the tweet, netizens seem enraged with her stance on Pakistan Armed Forces drills. Here are some of the reactions to her tweet:

The airspace of Islamabad will remain partially suspended for five hours daily to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets to rehearse for the Pakistan Day parade.

