ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has embroiled into another controversy with her comments on Pakistan Day parade preparations.

Regardless of the significance of the Pakistan Day parade, Imaan Zainab Mazari took to Twitter and wrote, “Jets constantly flying in Islamabad in preparation of March 23 are not only a huge waste of money but a constant source of noise pollution and anxiety. People don’t have food on the table but yes, let’s spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever....”

Soon after she posted the tweet, netizens seem enraged with her stance on Pakistan Armed Forces drills. Here are some of the reactions to her tweet:

Doing Aurat March do the same for some portion of masses! There is noise pollution due to use of speakers as well. Maybe we should stop that as well.



Watching the cringe mentality and dance moves of people participating also causes anxiety — Naseebo Groove Lal 🔥 (@sports_twist) March 16, 2021

اور پھر مزاری کے گھر کے اوپر سے گزرتے ہوئے پائلٹ زیادہ ریس ریتے ہوئے ہارن بھی بجاتا ہے



btw if we look at performance of minister of human rights, her ministry is also waste of money — Yasif یاسف (@IamYasif) March 16, 2021

Happens in almost every country with good Air force. Even in US Jets and Bombers often go over stadiums when starting baseball matches or football. — XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) March 16, 2021

Apki ammi ko b tu assembly mein kharattay lenay ki tankhwah milti hai... unko bolo



"People dont have food on the table but yes, let's spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever..." — Naimat Ullah Khan 🇵🇰 (@Waxir1) March 16, 2021

Flying of jets causes "anxiety" to you? Burgers!



And "serves no purpose"?? Well its a way of showcasing a country's might to the world, which happens almost everywhere. Recent examples include indian republic day parade & Sri lanka airforce show — Khaqan (@KhaqanKhan016) March 16, 2021

اسی مسئلہ صرف عمران خان کی حکومت سے ہے لہذٰا عمران خان کے ہوتے ہوئے جیٹ برے لگ رہے ہیں جو پہلے اچھے لگتے تھے ....!!

اور جس حکومت میں اس کی والدہ جیسے وزیر ہوں اس حکومت سے نفرت جائز بھی ہے ۔۔!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kTwhxWcD8H — Saj¡D RaZa (@Pakistan_firstt) March 16, 2021

Some biological existence are also noise pollution, waste of parental resources & honour. — Fãtîmå (@Kan__Fatima) March 16, 2021

The airspace of Islamabad will remain partially suspended for five hours daily to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets to rehearse for the Pakistan Day parade.