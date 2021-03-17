Twitter takes on Shireen Mazari's daughter for criticising Pakistan Day airshow rehearsal
ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has embroiled into another controversy with her comments on Pakistan Day parade preparations.
Regardless of the significance of the Pakistan Day parade, Imaan Zainab Mazari took to Twitter and wrote, “Jets constantly flying in Islamabad in preparation of March 23 are not only a huge waste of money but a constant source of noise pollution and anxiety. People don’t have food on the table but yes, let’s spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever....”
Jets constantly flying in Islamabad in preparation of 23 March are not only a huge waste of money but a constant source of noise pollution & anxiety.— Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) March 16, 2021
People dont have food on the table but yes, let's spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever....
Soon after she posted the tweet, netizens seem enraged with her stance on Pakistan Armed Forces drills. Here are some of the reactions to her tweet:
Doing Aurat March do the same for some portion of masses! There is noise pollution due to use of speakers as well. Maybe we should stop that as well.— Naseebo Groove Lal 🔥 (@sports_twist) March 16, 2021
Watching the cringe mentality and dance moves of people participating also causes anxiety
اور پھر مزاری کے گھر کے اوپر سے گزرتے ہوئے پائلٹ زیادہ ریس ریتے ہوئے ہارن بھی بجاتا ہے— Yasif یاسف (@IamYasif) March 16, 2021
btw if we look at performance of minister of human rights, her ministry is also waste of money
But what about this? pic.twitter.com/zC9DfxSniA— AB (@ab0691) March 16, 2021
Happens in almost every country with good Air force. Even in US Jets and Bombers often go over stadiums when starting baseball matches or football.— XULQI MOON (@XULQIMOON) March 16, 2021
Apki ammi ko b tu assembly mein kharattay lenay ki tankhwah milti hai... unko bolo— Naimat Ullah Khan 🇵🇰 (@Waxir1) March 16, 2021
"People dont have food on the table but yes, let's spend lots of money on this exercise which serves no purpose whatsoever..."
Flying of jets causes "anxiety" to you? Burgers!— Khaqan (@KhaqanKhan016) March 16, 2021
And "serves no purpose"?? Well its a way of showcasing a country's might to the world, which happens almost everywhere. Recent examples include indian republic day parade & Sri lanka airforce show
اسی مسئلہ صرف عمران خان کی حکومت سے ہے لہذٰا عمران خان کے ہوتے ہوئے جیٹ برے لگ رہے ہیں جو پہلے اچھے لگتے تھے ....!!— Saj¡D RaZa (@Pakistan_firstt) March 16, 2021
اور جس حکومت میں اس کی والدہ جیسے وزیر ہوں اس حکومت سے نفرت جائز بھی ہے ۔۔!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kTwhxWcD8H
Some biological existence are also noise pollution, waste of parental resources & honour.— Fãtîmå (@Kan__Fatima) March 16, 2021
March 16, 2021
The airspace of Islamabad will remain partially suspended for five hours daily to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets to rehearse for the Pakistan Day parade.
