Armed robbers target Karachi bank in daylight, get away with more than Rs1 million in cash (VIDEO)
KARACHI – A two-member gang of dacoits looted around Rs 1 million from a private bank at Dou-Minute Chowrangi in the New Karachi area on Wednesday.
The dacoits then escaped from the scene while firing multiple shots in the air and also snatched a motorcycle of a passerby while leaving their own bike behind.
Two security guards were reportedly wounded after the dacoits opened fire at them. Eyewitnesses said the robbers, who covered their faces with masks, got off their bikes and entered straight away into the bank premises.
A video recorded from a smartphone captured the escape; one of the members can be seen holding a rifle while the other was shooting with a hand weapon. The police officials, however, claimed that the armed robbers managed to flee after a brief encounter with the law enforcers.
Man shot in leg for resisting robbery bid in ... 12:23 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – A man travelling with daughter on a motorbike was shot in the leg over resistance during a robbery bid ...
