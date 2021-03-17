Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of South Africa tour

LAHORE – One of the Pakistani cricketers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of the South Africa tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player. PCB did not mention the name of the player who tested positive.

Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. "If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested," the PCB statement added.

The team will depart for South Africa on March 26.

Squads:

ODI squad: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad, Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

T20I squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

Test squad: Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan