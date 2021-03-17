Get China's visa if you've received Chinese vaccine
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
BEIJING – After shutting its borders for foreigners for more than a year, the government of China has announced a relaxation in its travel policy but only for those who get the Chinese vaccine.

Chinese embassies in the United States, Italy, India, the Philippines and other locations say they will provide “visa facilitation” to foreign applicants who can certify that they have received a Chinese shot. To enter China, most travelers also still need to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19, obtain an antibody test, and quarantine upon arrival, according to a statement.

However, travelers who have received the vaccination other than that manufactured by China, can still apply for a visa but will have to undergo a strict check.

China has so far approved four vaccines for emergency use — for the most part exporting them to developing countries. Its latest vaccine, approved last week, is in the final phase trials underway in Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Indonesia, according to a statement Monday from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The country’s quarantine measures of up to 21 days still apply where relevant and negative Covid tests will need to be presented. Applicants should wait 14 days after receiving a Chinese-made vaccine before seeking a visa to enter China.

