Mehar Bano's Instagram account 'suspended' amid backlash over supporting homosexuality
Web Desk
01:06 PM | 14 Mar, 2021
Mehar Bano’s Instagram account ‘suspended’ amid backlash over supporting homosexuality
KARACHI – The social networking service Instagram has suspended the official handle of actor Mehar Bano amid intense backlash for supporting ‘homosexuality’ during Aurat March.

It all started with a viral video that had circulated all over the internet in which the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said that she finds nothing wrong if two same genders fall in love with each other. Two men can be partners and I don’t mind gays living together and having a relationship, she added.

Soon after the event, the social media users started reporting her Instagram account and due to a number of reporting, the photo-sharing platform has deleted her official account.

On the other hand, a new Insta account has surfaced and the story on the new page stated ‘Hello Meher Bano here, my old account deleted due to lots of reports, this is my new account but I will recover that account soon.’ although, it is still unknown whether the account is real or not.

