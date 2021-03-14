PM Imran to launch first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday
PM Imran to launch first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on Wednesday.

The National Security Division (NSD) will host the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17 and the two-day conference is planned for the promotion of Pakistan’s new strategic direction based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

It will bring together current and former officials and local and global policy experts to debate Pakistan's critical national security issues, and generate ideas shaping global society and the future of human civilization.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour on the second day of the conference.

The premier will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

It is a worldwide practice to rope in strong think tanks for government’s collaboration to effectively project their policies and build a positive image globally for their countries.

