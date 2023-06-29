KP police rolls out Pakistan’s first AI security control system

PESHAWAR – In a major milestone in revolutionising surveillance system, police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered command and control system.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant-General Ahsan Azhar Hayat inaugurated the first of its kind of system country at the Central Police Office.

Powered by over 350 surveillance cameras and facial and ANPR vehicle recognition features, the new system is capable of identifying all visitors entering the red zone, an area visited by nearly 50,000 on a daily basis.

The AI system has started data and face detection analysis of thousands of people and will gather and analyse data on every individual, and vehicle entering the red zone.

ریڈ زون کی سیکیورٹی کے لیے ارٹیفیشل انٹیلیجنس (AI) اور فیشل ریکگنیشن (FR) پر مبنی جدید مانیٹرنگ اور رسپانس کے خود کار نظام کا افتتاح کر دیا گیا۔ pic.twitter.com/7zE0KU0BKj — KP Police (@KP_Police1) June 26, 2023

In case of any threat, the system will sound an alarm, informing the nearest police check post about the potential danger. The state of the art AI system has been introduced to improve security and surveillance within the red zone, especially sensitive locations in the region.

Khyber Pakhatunkhuwa and Balochistan regions witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of terror groups while hundreds of security personnel were martyred in recent times.