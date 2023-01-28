Pakistani forces bust network of TTP suicide bombers, facilitators in latest operations in KP

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s security forces have busted a network of militants and their facilitators, days after three people including a security force personnel were killed, and several others injured in a suicide attack in the northwestern region.

Reports in local media suggest security forces launched intelligence-based operations on the basis of information collected after a recent suicide attack on the Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud.

During the investigation, officials conducted a forensic examination of bullet shells and samples of bodies found at the crime scene. The CCTV footage and geo-fencing of the area helped forces to nab TTP member, Umar, who was involved in the attack; he was reportedly facilitated by a local resident of Jamrud.

Several mobile phones sim cards of Afghanistan, drugs, and currency were also recovered from the possession of TTP militants.

At least four facilitators including Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Amir, and Hamadullah were detained. Suspects also revealed that the suicide bomber was an Afghan national who was brought to Pakistan with help of TTP member Satana Khan.

Khan provided him latest weapons and explosives and arranged several residences for militants to take shelter during the operations.

KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.