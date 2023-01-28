Pakistani forces bust network of TTP suicide bombers, facilitators in latest operations in KP

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s security forces have busted a network of militants and their facilitators, days after three people including a security force personnel were killed, and several others injured in a suicide attack in the northwestern region.
Reports in local media suggest security forces launched intelligence-based operations on the basis of information collected after a recent suicide attack on the Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud.
During the investigation, officials conducted a forensic examination of bullet shells and samples of bodies found at the crime scene. The CCTV footage and geo-fencing of the area helped forces to nab TTP member, Umar, who was involved in the attack; he was reportedly facilitated by a local resident of Jamrud.
Several mobile phones sim cards of Afghanistan, drugs, and currency were also recovered from the possession of TTP militants.
At least four facilitators including Fazal Amin, Fazal Ahmad, Muhammad Amir, and Hamadullah were detained. Suspects also revealed that the suicide bomber was an Afghan national who was brought to Pakistan with help of TTP member Satana Khan.
Khan provided him latest weapons and explosives and arranged several residences for militants to take shelter during the operations.
KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,220
