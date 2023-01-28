PPP to serve legal notice to Imran Khan over claims of ‘assassination plot’ hatched by Asif Zardari

KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has refuted the allegations hurled by former prime minister Imran Khan that Asif Ali Zardari plotted an assassination attempt on him.

Senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Bukhari, and Farhatullah Babar castigated the PTI chief as the defiant politician accused Zardari of paying a terrorist outfit for the job.

Speaking in a joint presser, the PPP leaders stated the outspoken politician has lost his mind and announced starting a legal tussle against Imran Khan, who is now recovering after being shot at during a protest rally in Wazirabad.

The PPP leaders said Imran made such bizarre claims to keep himself relevant in politics, saying that this time, the allegations hurled by the PTI chief were quite serious and would be met with a stern response.

Kaira and other leaders also urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations levelled against the former president.

On Friday, Imran Khan said that a "plan C" had been made after the previous two attempts to eliminate him could not successful. He said the money looted from Sindh, where the PPP is in the power, was being used to kill him, adding that Zardari was among the four persons involved in hatching a plot to assassinate him.

The former premier said he had already recorded a video, which will be released in case he is killed.

Talking about the arrests of PTI leaders, Khan said they were being treated as traitors and victimised for political revenge openly. He said the government had put all its focus to remove him from the politics instead of fixing the economic issues, which continue to deepen with every passing day. He said the Pakistani rupee had plummeted to a historic low while foreign exchange reserves had fallen to an alarming level. He recalled the reserves were stood at more than $16 billion when the PTI government was toppled.

He said Sri Lanka and Egypt, which are facing financial crunches had cut their military expenses by half. He warned that the national security of the country could be compromised if the country defaults.

The PTI chief also compared the prices of essential commodities between his government and current setup.