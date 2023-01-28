Search

Pakistan

Timely management is needed for sustainability in water sector, say experts

Stakeholders at IWMI Pakistan's workshop termed the Punjab Water Act 2019 as a key legislation to regulate water availability

Web Desk 02:30 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Timely management is needed for sustainability in water sector, say experts
Source: Dr Mohsin Hafeez, country representative-Pakistan IWMI.

 OKARA - Experts have warned that Pakistan may face a severe water crisis if measures are not taken in a timely fashion. These comments were made during a workshop on future water availability for the Okara district here on Thursday. 

The workshop which was held by The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan at IWMI Pakistan’s field office stressed effective water management for sustainability in the water sector. 

Punjab Water Act 2019 is a key legislation to regulate water use and provide enabling policy support for its sustainability across the Punjab province. Punjab Water Commission and Punjab Water Services Regulatory Authority have been established. However, at the district Okara level, the knowledge and understanding of the Punjab Water Act 2019 is limited. 

The workshop was organized as part of the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Program Component 1: Climate Resilient Solutions for Improving Water Governance (CRS-IWaG), implemented by IWMI Pakistan with funding from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). 

Dr Mohsin Hafeez, the country representative-Pakistan IWMI and project leader, gave an overview of the programme and the ways it would benefit district Okara.

According to him, “Okara is the pilot district where different interventions related to water governance such as groundwater monitoring, water accounting, water allocation system, and irrigation demand management shall be introduced. There is strong ownership of the proposed interventions by the government and hopefully, they’ll be replicated in other districts of Punjab, once successfully piloted.”

Dr Muhammad Javed, the Director Social and Environment Management, Strategic Planning and Reform Unit (SPRU), Punjab Irrigation Department (PID), gave a presentation on water-related challenges in Punjab and the salient features of the Punjab Water Act 2019.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad, Director, Training/Lahore Office, On Farm Water Management (OFWM), Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) gave a presentation on the significance of the Punjab Water Act 2019 for the agriculture sector.

Researcher – Gender and Youth Specialist, IWMI Pakistan, Kanwal Waqar, informed that around 70 per cent of women are involved in the agriculture sector but their contribution is not recognized. She called for adopting gender inclusive and equitable approach in policies, programs, and activities. 

Dr. Abdur Rehman Cheema, Regional Researcher – Water Governance and Institutional Specialist, IWMI Pakistan moderated a roundtable dialogue on ways to address water governance, social inclusion, and sustainability in the water sector. Farmers and urban water users actively participated in the dialogue.  

Officials from the district government, PID, OFWM, Public Health Engineering Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration, urban households, farmers, academia, and media participated in the workshop.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in Indus Water Treaty

10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Central Park Housing Society disconnects water supply as residents protest against service charges hike

09:03 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

08:20 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

PIA passengers forced to use mineral water in toilets

01:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistan establishes Central Debt Management Office on IMF condition ahead of loan review

12:27 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Islamabad court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s remand in sedition case

03:13 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: