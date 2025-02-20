Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Legal action to be taken against those running campaigns against COAS: Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that PTI could not digest the honor and respect given to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the UK, and legal action will be taken against those protesting and running campaigns on social media.

According to reports, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar said that the Army Chief was warmly received during his visit to the UK, which enhanced Pakistan’s dignity and prestige.

He emphasized that the world acknowledges the professionalism of the Pakistan Army.
Tarar claimed that PTI could not tolerate the COAS’s warm reception in the UK, prompting a handful of miscreants to launch social media campaigns and stage protests.

However, patriotic Pakistanis have rejected these efforts. He warned that anyone harming Pakistan’s sovereignty, survival, or interests would face legal consequences.

He assured that legal action would be taken against protesters and those running online campaigns, emphasizing that safeguarding national interests is paramount. According to him, PTI struggles to accept Pakistan’s progress because the country holds no significance for them.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s economic growth, citing improvements in key economic indicators and a 32% increase in remittances, with overseas Pakistanis playing a vital role.

He accused a group of saboteurs of spreading chaos, hatred, and division, in contrast to the responsible actions of overseas Pakistanis.
Tarar also accused this group of attacking defense installations, setting Jinnah House on fire, and desecrating martyrs’ memorials. He criticized PTI for allegedly following an anti-state agenda and aligning with terrorist elements.

He claimed that evidence exists of PTI’s actions on May 9, including letters sent by its founder to the IMF, which he described as proof of hostility toward Pakistan.

Tarar stated that PTI has consistently opposed Pakistan’s economic progress. He declared that despite their efforts, Pakistan will continue to develop, and all attempts to damage its reputation will fail.

He asserted that PTI’s political downfall is evident, as it lacks a clear agenda—resorting to writing letters to the IMF or protesting against the Army Chief’s visit. “If you cannot tolerate Pakistan’s dignity, keep sulking—your conspiracies will fail,” he remarked.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

