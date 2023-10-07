Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

DHARAMSALA – Bangladesh on Saturday won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association [HPCA] Stadium.

In doubleheader day, the first match will be played between the Afghanistan team and Bangladesh. Bangladesh, despite the controversial start, hoped to put these off-field controversies behind and eye to clinch today's game against Afghanistan.

In past, Bangladesh and Afghanistan come up against each other in 15 matches, with Bangladesh leading with nine matches. Afghanistan however secured victory on last two games.

Bangladesh are on high note as they previously outclassed Afghanistan, and South Africa in World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

The match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The action is also being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.