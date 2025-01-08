Will Arshad Nadeem travel to India for international javelin tournament?

LAHORE – The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has planned to hold an international javelin tournament later this year and it will feature top 10 throwers from across the world.

Pakistani thrower Arshad Nadeem, who made the headlines last year by winning Gold medal at Paris Olympics, is one of the top players as it is expected that India would extend an invitation to him for the tournament.

Reports said India’s Neeraj Chopra will send the invitation to the players, however it is yet to see whether India allows him to invite Arshad Nadeem.

If he is invited, fans will get an opportunity to watch a high-voltage clash between Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, who have also competed at international tournaments.

The AFI is planning to hold the event after the World Athletics Championships, which are scheduled in Tokyo in September. However, a final date is yet to be announced by it.

In August 2024, Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a gold medal and breaking the previous Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters.

Arshad secured the gold with his second attempt, launching a 92.97-meter throw that proved unbeatable.

Arshad Nadeem’s throw not only earned him a gold medal but also set a new Olympic record, surpassing the previous record held by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who achieved it at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, claimed the silver medal with a throw of 89.45 meters, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.