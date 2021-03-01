KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants licence for transmission, gird company
Share
PESHAWAR – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally approved to grant license to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company.
Chief Minister Mehmood Khan made the announcement over the weekend.
Congratulations to the people and businesses of #KP for another milestone to avail cheap electricity. NEPRA approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grid and Transmission Company's license. On behalf of the people of KP, We thank PM @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanZindabad— Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) February 27, 2021
The move will help solve electricity problems in the province and allow the KP government to provide electricity on discounted rate to industrial and domestic users.
Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff ... 12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a 82-paisa per unit (kWh) ...
- ‘Thank you, Mr Prime Minister’ – China welcomes Pakistan PM's ...05:09 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Senate polls – PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani asks PM Imran to consider ...04:50 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran likely to reshuffle federal cabinet after Senate polls04:26 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Six Kashmiris martyred in fake Indian encounters in February04:08 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants licence for ...03:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Amitabh Bachchan undergoes successful eye surgery03:17 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, passes away in Lahore01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
- Alhamra events resume with a grand-scale singing contest as COVID-19 ...06:19 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021