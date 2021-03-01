KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants licence for transmission, gird company

PESHAWAR – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally approved to grant license to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan made the announcement over the weekend.

Congratulations to the people and businesses of #KP for another milestone to avail cheap electricity. NEPRA approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Grid and Transmission Company's license. On behalf of the people of KP, We thank PM @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanZindabad — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) February 27, 2021

The move will help solve electricity problems in the province and allow the KP government to provide electricity on discounted rate to industrial and domestic users.