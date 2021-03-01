KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants licence for transmission, gird company
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
PESHAWAR – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has formally approved to grant license to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan made the announcement over the weekend. 

The move will help solve electricity problems in the province and allow the KP government to provide electricity on discounted rate to industrial and domestic users.

