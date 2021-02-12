Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff hike
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a 82-paisa per unit (kWh) increase in electricity rates of Distribution Companies (Discos) of ex-Wapda under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism.
The move to generate over Rs84 billion to the bleeding power sector comes a day after the power regulator notified about Rs1.54 per unit increase in power rates for these Discos under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) to generate about Rs11.6bn additional revenue.
The said increase will be applied on consumers after an approval and notification by federal government; however, the increase in tariff would not be applicable to K-Electric.
- Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff hike12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- #Aman2021 – Pakistan kicks off multinational maritime exercise in ...12:00 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran due in Lahore to inaugurate Miyawaki Forest11:33 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 February 202110:22 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Pakistani celebs call out Shoaib Akhtar for blasting PCB over PSL6 ...03:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Waqar Younis and wife celebrate 21st wedding anniversary03:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- 'New Beginnings' – Esra Bilgiç and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed ...02:43 PM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021