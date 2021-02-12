Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff hike

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a 82-paisa per unit (kWh) increase in electricity rates of Distribution Companies (Discos) of ex-Wapda under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

The move to generate over Rs84 billion to the bleeding power sector comes a day after the power regulator notified about Rs1.54 per unit increase in power rates for these Discos under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) to generate about Rs11.6bn additional revenue.

The said increase will be applied on consumers after an approval and notification by federal government; however, the increase in tariff would not be applicable to K-Electric.