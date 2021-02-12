Why Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got kicked out of a restaurant? (VIDEO)

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are the perfect power couple. The dynamic duo can’t stop gushing over each other and their interaction reflects that they are a match made in heaven.

While the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star is much loved through her body of work, Yasir Hussain is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

Recently, the couple appeared in Timeout With Ahsan Khan - hosted by Ahsan Khan, in which some of the fun-filled segments led to hilarious revelations.

While disclosing some fun secrets, the duo admitted that once while hanging out with friends, they all were asked to leave the restaurant.

Reminiscing about the puzzling experience, Iqra launched in the story about how a glass breaking act led to a mortifying moment, “Once we all friends were hanging out in a restaurant and Yasir broke a glass there because of which they threw us out of the restaurant, Embarrassing moment is that they threw us out but I didn’t break the glass.”

Yasir added, “See that couldn’t ever be disclosed that who actually broke that glass. Our friends were also with us and we had a proper conference we sat and asked who was it, but no one agreed.”

They revealed they were dining with their close industry friends like Shehzad Sheikh, Sahifa Jabbar and her husband.

On the work front, Iqra's Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is all set to hit the screens on Friday.