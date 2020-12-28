Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate first wedding anniversary
Web Desk
02:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are the perfect power couple. The dynamic duo is one of the most trending personalities in the entertainment industry.

A much-talked-about proposal at Lux Style Awards followed by an extravagant marriage celebration, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2019. The duo never shies away from showering love on each other on public platforms.

The 23-year-old actress and Yasir are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star took to her Instagram account to wish her soulmate sharing a PDA-filled portrait of the two:

"You’re so special to me that I cannot express it in words. You’ve given me so much love and care. You’ve been my partner, my friend, my frenemy, my companion, my everything. You’ve made me see the world in a new way."

Penning her emotions of gratitude, "You’re the positivity in my life keep shinning and keep smiling. I LOVE YOU.

P.S. I’ll always be there kissing your hand."

Wishing the couple a happy wedding anniversary.
More From This Category
Mahira Khan's Mashaadi gives a heartwarming message this wedding season
09:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2020

