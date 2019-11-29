Iqra Aziz posts sweet birthday greetings to her ‘super hero’ Yasir Hussain
Asma Malik
01:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2019
Iqra Aziz posts sweet birthday greetings to her ‘super hero’ Yasir Hussain
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz turned fiancé Yasir Hussain’s birthday into a very special day with a heart-warming post on Instagram.

The Suno Chanda star in a post on Instagram wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only superhero and super amazing human. I love you and may you have all you deserve and wish for.”

Hussain has not only received plenty of wishes from his fans but also from the people belonging to the showbiz industry.

Earlier, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are soon to get married as the Suno Chanda actress dropped the hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.” Also, Yasir had also hinted about their marriage in an interview when he was asked about his plans in 2020.

Happy Birthday! 

