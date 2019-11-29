Iqra Aziz posts sweet birthday greetings to her ‘super hero’ Yasir Hussain
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz turned fiancé Yasir Hussain’s birthday into a very special day with a heart-warming post on Instagram.
The Suno Chanda star in a post on Instagram wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only superhero and super amazing human. I love you and may you have all you deserve and wish for.”
Hussain has not only received plenty of wishes from his fans but also from the people belonging to the showbiz industry.
Yasir Hussain throws lady love Iqra Aziz a ... 11:07 AM | 25 Nov, 2019
KARACHI - Pakistani super-talented star Iqra Aziz has turned 22 and this birthday is a lot more special to her. ...
Earlier, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are soon to get married as the Suno Chanda actress dropped the hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.” Also, Yasir had also hinted about their marriage in an interview when he was asked about his plans in 2020.
Happy Birthday!
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019